The Las Vegas Raiders continue to find themselves in closely contested games this season, as evidenced by their recent victory over the New England Patriots, with a final score of 21-17. However, this win came at a cost, as their starting quarterback left the matchup with a concerning injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s injury history has been a worry throughout his career, and this season is no exception. He had already missed week 4 due to a concussion, and now he’s been ruled out for the game against the Chicago Bears. While the extent of his back injury is uncertain, he is confirmed to be sidelined for at least one game.

Garoppolo’s back injury during the game against the Patriots was serious enough to warrant a trip to a local hospital. Despite the Raiders’ optimism that the quarterback dodged a bullet with the injury, he isn’t healthy enough to take the field on Sunday. This leaves one crucial question unanswered as the team hasn’t confirmed his replacement.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s Replacement

The options behind Garoppolo are not particularly promising for competing against strong teams. However, the fortunate circumstance for the Raiders is that they will be facing the Chicago Bears, who might also be dealing with a backup quarterback, as Justin Fields is not expected to play.

Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels has to choose between a veteran and a rookie. The veteran option is Brian Hoyer, a player with 15 years of experience in the league, albeit he’s never been a full-time starter for more than one season.

Hoyer was the one who stepped in during the game against the Patriots, and his performance was more than serviceable, completing six passes in ten attempts for 102 yards. He made a significant 49-yard completion that put the team in a favorable position, and most importantly, he didn’t commit any turnovers. In making this decision,

If the Raiders opt for a younger player, Aidan O’Connell would be the choice. The rookie has some prior starting experience, as he started a game for the Raiders in seven-point defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers.

O’Connell’s performance was a mix of promise and mistakes, as he completed 24 of 39 passes for 238 yards, including a rushing touchdown. However, his ball security issues were evident, as he was intercepted once near the opposing end zone and lost two out of three fumbles he had.

When Was Aidan O’Connell Drafted?

O’Connell was drafted by the Raiders in the fifth round out of Purdue.