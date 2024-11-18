The tenure of Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets has definitely not been great, and now the quarterback has sent a stong message to the team about his future in the NFL.

When the Jets decided to sign Aaron Rodgers, many questioned his commitment. Now, following a disappointing 2024 NFL season, the quarterback has sent a clear message to the team regarding his future in the league.

The New York Jets have not achieved the results they anticipated with Aaron Rodgers at the helm. After missing the 2023 season due to a torn Achilles, his 2024 campaign has been underwhelming.

With a 3-8 record after 11 weeks, speculation about Rodgers’ future is rampant. While the quarterback has expressed a desire to play at least one more year, it remains unclear whether the Jets share that vision.

Aaron Rodgers addresses his intentions to continue playing football

In 2023, Aaron Rodgers requested a trade from the Green Bay Packers. Feeling unfulfilled with his former team, the veteran quarterback sought a fresh start elsewhere.

At the same time, the Jets were in the market for an experienced signal-caller. The partnership seemed ideal, and Rodgers joined New York with lofty expectations for what he could achieve with the team.

Unfortunately, Rodgers’ time with the Jets has not gone as planned. The Super Bowl XLV champion’s 3-8 record this season has led fans to question whether he should remain with the club next year.

Rodgers has repeatedly stated his desire to play for at least one more season. Recently, he addressed whether he still enjoys playing football, delivering a strong message to silence his critics.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“I’m in my 20th year. I’ve figured out a way to do this for a long time, so just got to remember why you fell in love with this game,” Rodgers said, via a transcript from the team. “This would definitely be a week to clear all of our heads and come back and stick together.”

Will the Jets retain Aaron Rodgers for 2025?

It’s likely they will. The Jets signed Rodgers to a 3-year, $112.5 million contract extension last year, which runs through the 2025 season. Despite a lackluster 2024, the team has limited alternatives for replacing him.

The roster has been constructed around Rodgers’ preferences. While the Jets could target a quarterback in the first round of the next draft, they are more likely to stick with Rodgers for another season to groom a rookie quarterback and avoid repeating past mistakes, such as Zach Wilson’s development issues.

