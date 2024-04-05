Ray Lewis faced Peyton Manning and Tom Brady several times, but it seems like the NFL legend has chosen the winner of the quarterback debate.

Ray Lewis was an expert in pressuring quarterbacks. Now, he has shared his perspective on the ongoing debate between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, revealing his favorite among the two Super Bowl champions.

There’s no doubt that Tom Brady is one of the greatest players in NFL history. Many fans consider him the GOAT, but opinions on this matter vary. Nevertheless, his seven Super Bowl titles undeniably strengthen his case in this debate.

On the other hand, there’s Peyton Manning. Despite having only two Vince Lombardi trophies, he undoubtedly revolutionized the game with his remarkable precision, which was nearly impossible to defend against.

Ray Lewis weighs in on the Manning vs. Brady debate

While many fans consider Joe Montana and Tom Brady as the greatest players of all time, there are others who argue that Peyton Manning should also be included in the conversation, citing his huge impact on the evolution of football.

In terms of titles, there is no debate, obviously. Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and one more with the Buccaneers, while Manning only won two, one with the Colts and another one with the Broncos.

However, Ray Lewis believes that titles are not the only factor to consider. The Pro Football Hall of Famer praised Manning because the quarterback caused him to change his playing style, something that no one else did.

“I would say from a quarterback — from a student level of the game — he made me alter my game,” Lewis said of Manning. “He made me watch more film and that’s what I call the greatest quarterback, to me, me and his battle. Brady, of course, rings, but when you talk about just walking out there and seeing a man knowing that whoof, here we go again, Peyton Manning was rough.”

What was Peyton Manning’s record vs. Tom Brady?

In head-to-head matchups, Tom Brady dominated the rivalry against Peyton Manning. They faced each other 17 times, with Brady winning 11 games and Manning only managing to defeat him in six.