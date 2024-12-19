The San Francisco 49ers are facing a challenging NFL regular season, with their chances of making the 2025 playoffs looking slim. Despite the adversity, star wide receiver Deebo Samuel remains optimistic about the team’s potential to turn things around. However, an incident during their game against the Los Angeles Rams has sparked discussions among the players, with linebacker De’Vondre Campbell at the center of the controversy.

Campbell’s actions late in the loss to the Rams drew mixed reactions from teammates and fans alike. Samuel, speaking with Cleats and Convos Show, shared his perspective on Campbell’s behavior and its impact on the team.

“I think, as long as I’ve been here, there has always been a standard—not just from the players, but from the people at the top—about how you treat those around you and uphold the brotherhood within the team,” Samuel said. “It’s also about how you show up to work. I look at this situation and think about who was brought in to replace [Dre] Greenlaw and how is Greenlaw seen as one of the team’s captains.“

Samuel also highlighted Greenlaw’s importance to the defense and addressed the awkwardness surrounding Campbell’s actions. “When Greenlaw was ready to come back, we knew he was the guy. So, seeing this situation with Campbell felt a little off, for sure. I’ve never experienced anything like that. You’ve got guys who’ve dealt with real-life stuff… they came back and did everything they could to get out there.“

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: 49ers vs Jets: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.

Samuel’s teammates criticize Campbell’s behavior

Deebo Samuel acknowledged his reaction, but noted that Campbell’s behavior drew criticism from other teammates. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir expressed disappointment, stating, “At first, I thought we had a guy who could play well for the team and contribute. But with everything that happened, I’ve lost all the respect I had for him.”

Nick Bosa also weighed in, revealing that Campbell’s inability to control his anger over being replaced was evident in the locker room. “You could hear him complaining and making a big deal out of it,” Bosa shared. Unlike Lenoir, Bosa appeared to take a more measured approach to the situation.

Campbell’s Performance in the League So Far

While Campbell’s behavior during the Rams game has been a hot topic, his on-field contributions have also come under scrutiny. He has yet to establish himself as the impactful player Kyle Shanahan needs for his game plan with the 49ers in the NFL regular. In fact, this season, Campbell has started in only 12 of 15 games, recording 44 solo tackles and assisting on 35 others—hardly standout numbers for a key starter.