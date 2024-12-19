NBA Hall of Famer responds to criticism after bold take on JuJu Watkins and Caitlin Clark

As Caitlin Clark prepares for her second season in the WNBA, college stars like Paige Bueckers are ready to follow in the Indiana Fever guard’s footsteps in the professional world. Former NBA player and coach George Karl recently made a bold statement about USC star JuJu Watkins, who is poised to be the next big sensation.

“As good as Caitlin Clark is, I’m thinking JuJu Watkins may even be better,” the 73-year-old Karl wrote on X on Dec. 17. “She looks to have the size, athleticism, and talent to even compete in the NBA at some level!”

Karl’s bold prediction was met with criticism from fans on the platform, many of whom slammed him for suggesting Watkins could compete against men in the professional league. In response, Karl backtracked on Dec. 19.

George Karl's post on X

“People need to chill about sports!! Caitlin is great, JuJu is great, and women’s hoops is growing. JuJu could play at a highly competitive level—maybe the G League and EuroLeague. Maybe the NBA?? I’ve coached 2K NBA games, but I could be wrong! It’s just my opinion!” he wrote.

JuJu Watkins set to follow Clark’s steps

Despite the criticism, Watkins, who earned unanimous first-team All-American honors as a freshman, has already been labeled the next Caitlin Clark by some experts. This season, she is averaging 24.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game for the Trojans.

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

Watkins has trained with NBA superstars James Harden and Kevin Durant, as well as WNBA star Chelsea Gray. She also became the first high school athlete to sign with Klutch Sports, the agency representing LeBron James.

In addition, Watkins became State Farm’s second NIL signing since partnering with Clark. Despite the media attention, the 19-year-old has stayed grounded. “I just do my best to be myself and play my way,” Watkins told Athlon Sports.

