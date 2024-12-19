Aaron Rodgers is entering the twilight of his accomplished career. As a result, the New York Jets might be considering drafting a new quarterback, prompting the veteran to candidly address the possibility.

In 2020, the Green Bay Packers made waves by using their first-round pick to select a quarterback. Despite having Rodgers as their star, the NFC North team aimed for a future rebuild, envisioning the veteran mentoring the newcomer.

The news initially didn’t sit well with Rodgers. He has openly shared that the decision took him by surprise and sparked frustration, particularly because the front office failed to inform him beforehand about bringing in a new signal-caller.

Aaron Rodgers weighs in on the Jets potentially drafting a new quarterback

The Jets face a significant decision heading into 2025. The team must determine Aaron Rodgers’ future, with multiple reports hinting that his tenure in New York could be approaching its end.

Rodgers’ time with the Jets has not met expectations. Though he remains under contract for the next season, the Jets might be contemplating a fresh start and looking to acquire a new quarterback.

There is, however, another option. The Jets could retain the Super Bowl XLV champion and have him mentor a rookie quarterback brought in during next year’s draft.

This scenario wouldn’t be new for Rodgers. The Packers previously asked him to guide Jordan Love, an effort that ultimately fell short. Now, the veteran has shared his thoughts on potentially repeating that experience with the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the New York Jets

“When they drafted Jordan, I felt like I was one bad stretch from being benched and I won MVP a couple years,” Rodgers said, via a transcript from the team. “So, that’s the way the League is — you got to prove that you can play every single week, and through stretches. So, if they ask me back and they drafted a guy, I’d mentor the hell out of him if I was playing and I’d try to play as well as I could to keep him on the bench.”

Do the Jets have a first-round pick in 2025?

The Jets must soon address their quarterback dilemma. While resolving Rodgers’ situation is a priority, they need clarity before the 2025 NFL Draft.

Currently, the Jets possess their first-round pick for next year, as they have not traded it away. The team might even consider trading up to secure a top-tier quarterback prospect.

