Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes still have plenty to play for in the 2024 NFL season, with the No. 1 seed in the AFC on the line as the playoffs get closer. However, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach can’t help but think about things that may happen next year.

Many players will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Reid knows it will be hard to keep some of them. Backup quarterback Carson Wentz, for instance, may draw interest from the rest of the NFL once his Chiefs deal expires.

Speaking to the media this week, Wentz received a clear message from Reid as the coach trusts in him to replace Mahomes, if needed. But in his press conference, the Chiefs coach also admitted that keeping the veteran quarterback will be difficult.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I love the way he (Carson Wentz) goes about his business. When you listen to Pat (Patrick Mahomes) and you go, ‘Why isn’t this guy starting somewhere?’ That’s the conversations you hear with guys that are in that room and coaches and players. So, I’m hoping that – yeah, he gets to keep going – selfishly, I’d like to keep him here in his position but I kind of know what’s going on out there with quarterbacks and this guy is, I think, really good,” Reid said.

Carson Wentz (11) during an NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers on November 24, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Advertisement

Andy Reid knows Carson Wentz could leave Chiefs to become a starter

Wentz joined the Chiefs on a one-year deal in the offseason, giving Kansas City an insurance behind Mahomes. Having a reliable backup is always important in the NFL, which is why Reid values his presence at Arrowhead.

Advertisement

see also Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes shares firm opinion on Carson Wentz with subtle warning to Andy Reid

But at the same time, the coach knows that other teams could offer him more playing time in 2025. While Wentz isn’t getting any younger ― he’s turning 32 on December 30, his experience could draw interest in the open market.

Advertisement

“I mean, he’s started in the league and been successful. He’s got a great feel for this offense, (he’s) very smart, (has a) big arm. I mean, I like the way he carries himself – I like everything about him. He should be starting in this league somewhere. He’s a heck of a player,” Reid added.

Wentz’s promising start in the NFL before decline

Wentz entered the league with big expectations around him, with the Philadelphia Eagles using the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft to get him. At first, he looked like the real deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In fact, the North Dakota State product looked on pace to win the MVP award in his second year, until a torn ACL ended his season in Week 14. Unfortunately, Wentz couldn’t rediscover that version of himself after the injury.

Carson Wentz (11) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead.

Advertisement

The Eagles gave Wentz back the starting job despite winning Super Bowl LII without him under center, but ended up moving on from him to make room for Jalen Hurts. A trade to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 promised to give him a chance to bounce back, but things didn’t go to plan.

Advertisement

see also Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes warns Andy Reid but makes something clear regarding his injury

Wentz got a second chance with a trade to the Washington Commanders in 2022, hoping to silence his doubters and prove he could still be a starting quarterback in the NFL. However, it didn’t work.

Advertisement

The 2023 NFL season left him with no options but to take a back seat and accept a backup role, which he took on the Los Angeles Rams behind Matthew Stafford. After living that experience, he moved to Kansas City.

Mahomes’ recovery suggests Wentz will have to keep on waiting

Mahomes‘ ankle injury in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns saw Wentz get his first snaps in the 2024 NFL season, completing two passes for 20 yards in the final minutes of a 21-7 road win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Chiefs News: Super Bowl champion with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes finds new NFL team

That victory was followed by speculation on Mahomes’ status, making Chiefs Kingdom wonder whether Wentz would play from the get-go against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Wentz made it clear to Reid that he’ll continue to prepare as if he’ll start, just like any other week, and the Chiefs showed nothing but confidence in him. However, Mahomes being listed as full participant in practice suggests there won’t be a change of quarterback on Saturday.