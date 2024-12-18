Despite having a ticket to the 2025 NFL playoffs under their belts, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs still have a No. 1 seed to defend in the final weeks of the regular season. The question is whether they’ll try and do so with Patrick Mahomes or Carson Wentz under center.

The Chiefs’ starting quarterback is considered “week-to-week” with a “mild” high ankle sprain, which is why his backup could take the reins against the Houston Texans on Saturday. While this situation remains uncertain, Wentz made it clear to Reid that he’s always prepared to start, and this week is not the exception.

“Same way I always have, honestly,” Wentz said about his preparation after Mahomes‘ injury. “Got my feet wet a little bit at the end of last game and felt good out there, and nothing’s going to change this week. Obviously, Patrick’s had some nicks and bruises all year, and I’ve prepared like I was going to play every week, so on my end, nothing’s really going to change.”

Reid, Wentz agree on similarities with Mahomes

While many agree that having Mahomes or Wentz at quarterback is completely different, Reid believes that both are capable of leading the Chiefs‘ offense. The head coach, therefore, isn’t worried about who will start this weekend.

Carson Wentz (11) during an NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers on November 24, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

“Those two guys are very similar in what they like, which helps,” Reid said. “I mean, that helps. So you can feed them both kind of the same thing, and they’re good with it. So, no, there’s no more stress than you normally have. It’s not a stressful deal.”

Wentz echoed his coach’s sentiment. While he admitted that there are clear differences between him and the 2x NFL MVP, the former second overall pick also stated they approach the game pretty much the same way.

“I think just the way Patrick plays, he likes to extend plays, likes to move the pocket, do different things,” Wentz said. “Obviously, the run game has been critical for us, and then setting up the play action passing, whether we’re hitting them or getting pass interference or just taking shots and kind of softening the defense up, I think is all stuff that I like as well, and things I’ve done over my career as well. There’s definitely — we play a little bit different of a ballgame, but at the same time, I think we have a lot of similarities in how we see it and how he wants to attack it, and so I think that bodes well if that situation does arise.”

Wentz happy with his snaps in the Chiefs’ win in Cleveland

Last time out, Mahomes was helped off the field after twisting his ankle against the Cleveland Browns late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs were already leading 21-7 by then, which is why there was no risk in making a change.

Wentz took over and completed his two passes for 20 yards, getting his first snaps on a Chiefs uniform in the 2024 NFL season. The 31-year-old admitted this week that those minutes on the field were useful for him.

“Yeah, I think just getting out there — unfortunately, we had a couple false starts there, so we’re working through that — just kind of getting in the huddle with those guys was big for whatever comes our way, whether it’s this week or whatever,” Wentz said. “I’ll be ready, and so I think it was beneficial to get out there. I’m glad we were able to seal the deal and get the win and all that fun stuff, but yeah, we’ll see what happens.”