NFL News: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan provides important update on Deebo Samuel's recovery

Kyle Shanahan updated Deebo Samuel's recovery status, with the expectation that the wide receiver will be able to play for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.

The San Francisco 49ers have an intense matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, and the week’s final report includes the injury report, which is key for head coach Kyle Shanahan to know how many players he can count on, with the goal of improving the crop for the 2024 NFL season. Among the list, there is expectation to know if Deebo Samuel will be able to play.

Samuel is a key piece for the 49ers who is recovering after being hospitalized with pneumonia on last Sunday. The wide receiver practiced Thursday, a good sign that his recovery is accelerating, but the status of his recovery was somewhat uncertain.

The big update Shanahan shared is that wide receiver Samuel is listed as questionable for the Week 8 game against the Cowboys. “He’s improved every day and I expect him to continue to do that on Sunday,” the 49ers head coach declared via 49erswebzone.

Deebo Samuel’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

The fact that Samuel has been able to practice and make tactical moves is great news, not only because his return would mean a quick recovery, but also because the wide receiver’s presence would be important to the offensive makeup of the 49ers, who are 3-4 on the season and play against the Cowboys, one of the teams preparing to be a contender for the Super Bowl.

Deebo Samuel Sr. #1 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

In the current 2024 NFL season, Samuel appeared in six games (all starts) and recorded 20 receptions for 335 yards and only one touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in his last presence with the San Francisco franchise. The receiver missed the final game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

49ers full injury report

In addition to Samuel, who is listed as questionable, the 49ers’ injury report consists of these names: kicker Jake Moody (out), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (out), defensive tackle Kevin Givens (out), tight end George Kittle (questionable), safety George Odum (questionable), cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (questionable).