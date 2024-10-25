Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan provides important update on Deebo Samuel's recovery

Kyle Shanahan updated Deebo Samuel's recovery status, with the expectation that the wide receiver will be able to play for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.

Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the San Francisco 49ers
© Justin Ford/Getty ImagesKyle Shanahan, head coach of the San Francisco 49ers

By Ignacio Cairola

The San Francisco 49ers have an intense matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, and the week’s final report includes the injury report, which is key for head coach Kyle Shanahan to know how many players he can count on, with the goal of improving the crop for the 2024 NFL season. Among the list, there is expectation to know if Deebo Samuel will be able to play.

Samuel is a key piece for the 49ers who is recovering after being hospitalized with pneumonia on last Sunday. The wide receiver practiced Thursday, a good sign that his recovery is accelerating, but the status of his recovery was somewhat uncertain.

The big update Shanahan shared is that wide receiver Samuel is listed as questionable for the Week 8 game against the Cowboys. “He’s improved every day and I expect him to continue to do that on Sunday,” the 49ers head coach declared via 49erswebzone.

Advertisement

Deebo Samuel’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

The fact that Samuel has been able to practice and make tactical moves is great news, not only because his return would mean a quick recovery, but also because the wide receiver’s presence would be important to the offensive makeup of the 49ers, who are 3-4 on the season and play against the Cowboys, one of the teams preparing to be a contender for the Super Bowl.

Deebo Samuel Sr. #1 of the San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel Sr. #1 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Advertisement

In the current 2024 NFL season, Samuel appeared in six games (all starts) and recorded 20 receptions for 335 yards and only one touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in his last presence with the San Francisco franchise. The receiver missed the final game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL News: 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan confirms the serious condition Deebo Samuel is facing

see also

NFL News: 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan confirms the serious condition Deebo Samuel is facing

49ers full injury report

In addition to Samuel, who is listed as questionable, the 49ers’ injury report consists of these names: kicker Jake Moody (out), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (out), defensive tackle Kevin Givens (out), tight end George Kittle (questionable), safety George Odum (questionable), cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (questionable).

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Dan Quinn sends message to all Jayden Daniels' fantasy owners
NFL

Dan Quinn sends message to all Jayden Daniels' fantasy owners

NBA News: Celtics star Jayson Tatum makes something clear about MVP award pursuit
NBA

NBA News: Celtics star Jayson Tatum makes something clear about MVP award pursuit

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in 2024 MLS Playoffs?
Soccer

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in 2024 MLS Playoffs?

49ers announce decision on replacing Brandon Aiyuk after season-ending injury
NFL

49ers announce decision on replacing Brandon Aiyuk after season-ending injury

Better Collective Logo