NFL News: 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan confirms the serious condition Deebo Samuel is facing

San Francisco 49ers head coach reveals Deebo Samuel is dealing with a tough condition. Kyle Shanahan says there's no timeline for his return.

Kyle Shanahan had to confirm that one of his top players, Deebo Samuel, will be out for an extended period, impacting the San Francisco 49ers’ roster in the coming weeks following their recent home loss to the Chiefs.

According to Shanahan’s statements, Deebo Samuel is hospitalized as he’s battling pneumonia, with fluid detected in his lungs. It’s worth noting that Samuel hasn’t scored a touchdown since the win against the Seahawks.

Developing story…