NFL

NFL News: 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan confirms the serious condition Deebo Samuel is facing

San Francisco 49ers head coach reveals Deebo Samuel is dealing with a tough condition. Kyle Shanahan says there's no timeline for his return.

Deebo Samuel Sr. #1 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
Deebo Samuel Sr. #1 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

By Richard Tovar

Kyle Shanahan had to confirm that one of his top players, Deebo Samuel, will be out for an extended period, impacting the San Francisco 49ers’ roster in the coming weeks following their recent home loss to the Chiefs.

According to Shanahan’s statements, Deebo Samuel is hospitalized as he’s battling pneumonia, with fluid detected in his lungs. It’s worth noting that Samuel hasn’t scored a touchdown since the win against the Seahawks.

Developing story…

