Injuries have plagued the San Francisco 49ers this season, and now another one looms. Brock Purdy and company could lose yet another star player to a significant health issue in the 2024 NFL season.

The 49ers could lose another player to injury this year

Bad news continues to arrive at the 49ers’ facilities. This year, the team has lost several top players to injuries, a problem the staff seems unable to fully address.

The most notable absence has been Christian McCaffrey’s. The running back is dealing with Achilles tendinitis in both legs, but he is expected to return for Week 10.

Alongside McCaffrey, players like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk have also been injured. Aiyuk recently tore his ACL, ending his 2024 NFL season.

Now, the defense could face a crucial loss. Nick Bosa was limited in Wednesday’s practice due to an elbow injury. The team will monitor his recovery to see if he can play in the upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Which other 49ers players are injured?

As mentioned, the 49ers have several injured players. Brandon Aiyuk won’t return this year, and while Christian McCaffrey is expected back soon, other players have struggled to stay healthy this season.

WR Deebo Samuel Sr. : Wrist injury, illness

: Wrist injury, illness TE George Kittle : Foot injury

: Foot injury RB Jordan Mason : Shoulder injury

: Shoulder injury WR Jauan Jennings : Hip injury

: Hip injury DL Kevin Givens : Groin injury

: Groin injury S George Odum : Knee injury

: Knee injury WR Chris Conley : Ankle injury

: Ankle injury K Jake Moody: Ankle injury

