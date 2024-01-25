The San Francisco 49ers are favorites to win the Super Bowl with a roster full of stars like Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, Chase Young and Deebo Samuel. However, everything depends on second-year quarterback, Brock Purdy.

Their next challenge in the NFC Championship Game won’t be easy as the Detroit Lions have been the biggest surprise of the season. Head coach Dan Campbell has led an extraordinary rebuilding process with names such as Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St.Brown and Aidan Hutchinson.

Before championship weekend, Brock Purdy is under huge scrutiny in the NFL because of his performance against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round.

For many experts and fans, the 49ers didn’t survive thanks to Purdy but despite the multiple errors made by the quarterback. This, even with an impressive game-winning drive.

Brock Purdy is ready to make a Super Bowl run

Even after all the criticism, Brock Purdy sent a big warning to the NFL and the Detroit Lions. Though he acknowledges a bad performance against the Packers, there’s time to adjust and lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

“It’s a new game. It’s a new scheme. It’s a new environment. Everything about it is new. It doesn’t matter if you played good or bad, like I don’t take really any of that with you the next week. It’s almost like you’ve got to clean the slate, learn from the mistakes, build off of the good things that you’ve done. I think that’s where the great ones really separate themselves from the others.”

During that game against Green Bay, Purdy had a lot of trouble in the rain at Santa Clara in the first three quarters. However, with their backs against the wall, the young quarterback delivered.

“That’s something that I have to be better at. That’s what I needed to do at the end of the game. I feel like we got to that point. I started doing that better. We were able to move the ball. So, that’s something that I learned for sure.”

Purdy also admitted that he’s not haunted by the injury which left him out of last year’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“This is the 49ers against the Lions. I’m not thinking about last year or anything. Obviously, I got hurt last year and it sucked. That was part of the game. Going into this game, I’m healthy and I feel good. I think for all of us, we’re obviously hungry and want to get to the next game after. We’ve got to handle business, take it one play at a time and allow everything to happen for a reason.”

Kyle Shanahan believes in Brock Purdy

Head coach Kyle Shanahan is absolutely convinced that Brock Purdy can lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl. “I wouldn’t put it all on just Brock. Brock did some really good things and that would’ve been impossible to win the game without him.”

Furthermore, many veterans like Brandon Aiyuk are on the same line. “I love playing football with him and he’s the reason I’m sitting here today feeling like I have an opportunity to play my best football because of a quarterback like him.”