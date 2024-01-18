NFL News: Frustrated Lions fans can't believe ticket prices for game vs. the Bucs

With a chance to make it to the NFC Championship, the ticket prices for the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions in the Divisional round reflect their eagerness to capitalize on this golden opportunity.

In 1991, the Lions played their last Divisional round game. After a remarkable 2023 NFL season, they were able to advance to this round in the playoffs, with a high chance of making it to the next game.

The Lions will play at home against the Buccaneers. The Detroit’s front office recognizes the tremendous excitement among fans for this game, and it’s evident in the ticket pricing for this highly anticipated matchup.

Lions fans are shocked by the ticket prices for their game against the Buccaneers

The Lions had an impressive 2023 season, but it’s not over yet. The NFC North team wants to advance and fight for the NFC Championship, but first they need to defeat the Buccaneers in the Divisional round.

All over the season, fans have been very close to the team, with a stacked Ford Field in almost every single game. Now, the club’s front office is aware that they might play their last home match this weekend.

In the other game, the 49ers are favorites to defeat the Packers. If San Francisco wins, they would host the NFC Championship game, which is the most likely scenario to unfold.

For this reason, Detroit is seizing the moment to raise ticket prices for their game against the Buccaneers, as it could be the last one at home this season. However, fans are not at all pleased with this change.

The average ticket price for the game between the Lions and Buccaneers is $1,186. This marks the highest-priced divisional game in NFL history, leaving everyone astonished.

On social media, Lions fans have strongly criticized the club for significantly increasing ticket prices. While acknowledging the team’s remarkable performance this year, they believe the front office is capitalizing on their passion to generate more revenue.

While the evident response is driven by high fan demand and limited ticket availability, it appears the Lions are aware that they may not return to Ford Field this season, making this their last opportunity to generate revenue from home games.

How much do Super Bowl LVIII tickets cost?

If the price mentioned earlier has shocked fans, Super Bowl LVIII tickets might surprise them even more. Unfortunately, they will have to appeal to a secondary market if they want to go to Las Vegas this year.

The NFL’s official secondary market, Ticketmaster, offers Super Bowl LVIII tickets starting at $10,250. Alternatively, platforms like StubHub, SeatGeek, and TicketSmarter have tickets available with an average starting price of $6,200.