NFL News: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers makes bold self-criticism after loss to Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins

Undoubtedly, this NFL season for the New York Jets has been one of the most disappointing in recent memory. Not only because of the level of play displayed throughout the games, but also due to off-field issues and serious injuries. Aaron Rodgers, the leader of this team, did not shy away from criticism after their defeat to Tua Tagovailoa‘s Miami Dolphins.

With only a few games left in the regular season, the Jets already know they have no mathematical chance of making the playoffs. At this point in the competition, the Buffalo Bills hold a significant lead over their challengers in the AFC East.

The tough overtime loss to the Dolphins extinguished the slim playoff hopes for New York. Aaron Rodgers, the seasoned quarterback, spoke with the media and made it clear how he felt about not being able to achieve the goal: “It’s disappointing.”

A particularly tense moment occurred during the press conference when the former Packers player was asked by a reporter what it meant for his team to miss the playoffs for so many consecutive years. Rodgers, somewhat frustrated, responded: “I’ve started for one year, so I’m a part of it for one year.”

Next week, the Jets will travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars in a matchup between two of the teams with the worst records in the league.

Garrett Wilson’s frustration after another loss

The Jets once again finished empty-handed, despite having a solid overall performance, especially on offense. Garrett Wilson, one of the team’s stars, stood out once again with his performance. However, the fact that they couldn’t secure a win overshadowed everything they displayed on the field.

Regarding this situation, the talented WR who plays alongside Aaron Rodgers spoke to the media after the defeat to the Dolphins was final: The team’s “mindset is right, process is right but at the end of the day we gotta stop being losers.”

Finally, Wilson concluded the interview with a powerful statement that reflected the feelings of many of his teammates after being eliminated from the playoffs for yet another year: “I don’t feel good.”

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) warms up before the game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets on December 8, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl.

Wilson’s harsh self-criticism

Just like Aaron Rodgers after the game against Miami, Garrett Wilson spoke with the media and didn’t shy away when asked about the reasons why the Jets can’t break free from their losing ways this season.

“When you’re up in the fourth quarter all of a sudden it starts to feel like we have a losing problem, like a gene or some (expletive),” Wilson said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“It’s not like we’re going out there and getting our butt beat from start to finish. No, we have a chance to win the game, we’re supposed to win the game, odds are in our favor and we find a way to lose. So it’s just frustrating for sure,” he concluded.

What’s left for the Jets until the end of the season

With the primary goal of finishing this tough NFL season in the best way possible, the Jets have four challenging games ahead, two of which are divisional matchups.

Next Sunday, December 15, they will travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars, while the following weekend, they will host the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium.

The last two stops will see the Jets travel to Buffalo to face Josh Allen and the Bills, while the team’s final game of the season will be at home, once again against the Dolphins, on January 5.