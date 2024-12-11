NFL News: Aaron Rodgers shares his thoughts on the Jalen Hurts-AJ Brown drama

Despite the Eagles’ impressive 11-2 record, the internal issues are affecting the team’s cohesion. Aaron Rodgers believes that a veteran leader is needed in the team to deal with and solve these internal issues, especially between Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown. He suggested a straightforward NSFW solution to resolve the conflict, emphasizing the need for strong leadership to mediate and maintain the team’s focus on their NFL playoff aspirations.

“Receivers want the ball all the time, quarterbacks are trying to get them the ball, but shoot they’re 11-2 they have to figure that thing out because it’s hard to win in this league,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee show. “They’ve won 11 damn games and maybe you shouldn’t be at each other like that all the time. Shoot I don’t know what is going on over there, I’ve got respect for all those guys. But you get a veteran guy in there who is a little scary, who can sit them both down and say, you shut the —- up , you shut the —- up, okay this is what’s going on and get this s….. sorted out.”

A.J. Brown’s frustration with the offensive’s performance has led to disagreements among fans, particularly as Jalen Hurts continues to focus on finding the playmaker, while Brown voices his criticisms. Rodgers believes that these emotions are often blown out of proportion and can hinder the team’s ability to perform at its best. Despite the team’s impressive overall performance, internal issues have the potential to disrupt team chemistry and distract from the ultimate goal: securing a playoff spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Donovan McNabb and Terrel Owens, two Eagles legends also shed their thoughts on this situation

On one hand, Donovan McNabb expressed, “It’s two grown men. If you got an issue, you come to me, let’s not go through the media… because now it blows up and… now what you said is out there in front of everybody.”

Advertisement

AJ Brown, player of the Philadelphia Eagles

Advertisement

On the other hand, Terrell Owens also shared his thoughts on the situation through his social media, stating, “Now this is interesting coming from you. Not how I interpreted it, but the funny thing is, I agree with you on the idea of if you have an issue with someone, you go to them and not the media.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes big admission about Eagles' Saquon Barkley as MVP candidate

All three legends agree on one key point: problems should be addressed on the field in the moment, because discussing them in the media only fuels speculation and destabilizes the team’s strong performance.