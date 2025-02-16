Eagles DT Milton Williams makes big statement about his future in the NFL after winning Super Bowl LIX

One of the key factors in the Philadelphia Eagles‘ victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX last weekend was undoubtedly their fierce defense against Patrick Mahomes and company. Milton Williams, the talented DT on Nick Sirianni’s roster, played a standout role. Regarding his future, many have turned their attention to him, so once the celebrations were over, he clarified his intentions in the NFL.

In recent comments to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the former Louisiana Tech player spoke about his expectations for the short-term future, although for now, he prefers to enjoy everything he’s experiencing following the victory last Sunday in New Orleans.

“Obviously, I’d love to be back in Philadelphia,” Williams said. “But right now, I’m just trying to enjoy this moment with my teammates. The rest of that is going to take care of itself. I’m pretty sure I’ll end up where I’m supposed to be. I’ll just put that in God’s hands.”

While his future with the franchise remains uncertain, Williams stated that he would like to continue playing for a competitive team and keep winning, but added that he also wants his talent to be valued financially.

Milton Williams #93 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after making a sack in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Just being in the right situation,” Williams said. “Valuing what I bring to the table. Obviously, a raise. But I want to win. I like this feeling of winning and being on top of the world. So definitely want to try to get in a situation as close to this as possible.”

Mekhi Becton current situation

Williams’ situation is not the only one still undefined regarding his future with the Philadelphia Eagles. Mekhi Becton, another key contributor to the victory over the Chiefs, also doesn’t have his future guaranteed with the franchise, and he shared his thoughts on the matter.

In statements to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the young former Jets guard stated that he’s still focused on enjoying the celebrations and isn’t yet concentrating on what his future in the NFL will hold: “Whenever my agent calls me,” Becton said.

“Whenever the celebration goes down a little bit. Just every meeting with the guys, man. Just every O-line meeting, walking out that meeting, us complaining. Just us moping around, but we all know that it works out in the end. So just us complaining with each other. Just stuff like that. Just messing with each other,” Becton spoke about his defensive teammates in the event that he has to leave the Eagles.

