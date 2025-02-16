The NBA season features one weekend where players and fans experience the game differently. Without the pressure of regular-season competition, the league’s top stars take part in various events to showcase their skills. This year, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant are set to bring excitement to San Francisco during the All-Star Game.

With most of the All-Star Weekend contests already in the books, one major event remains, featuring LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and other marquee names. Many of these stars have already made their presence felt, supporting teammates from the sidelines. Antetokounmpo and Morant were also spotted courtside during the NBA Dunk Contest.

As they watched Mac McClung deliver a series of jaw-dropping dunks en route to victory, Grizzlies star couldn’t contain his excitement. Taking to X, he teased the possibility of competing in the 2026 edition. “Mac might make me decide to dunk,” Morant wrote.

Bucks star, equally impressed by McClung’s performance on Saturday night, responded with a bold challenge of his own. “If you do it, I’ll do it with you,” he replied to the Grizzlies star, hinting at a potential blockbuster showdown in next year’s Dunk Contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts during the third quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kaseya Center on April 24, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Morant’s dunks continue to amaze fans this season

Few players in the NBA can match McClung’s dunking prowess, but Ja Morant is certainly one of them. Throughout the regular season, Morant has showcased his jaw-dropping athleticism, delivering highlight-reel dunks that have taken social media by storm.

One of the most electrifying moments came against the San Antonio Spurs when the Grizzlies star seemingly defied gravity, soaring over Victor Wembanyama with an emphatic slam. The play not only left fans in awe but also reignited discussions about whether Morant could be a serious contender in next year’s Dunk Contest—if he decides to participate.

He also went viral on social media last year with a spectacular dunk against the Boston Celtics, one that would have been a perfect fit for the 2025 Dunk Contest. The play sparked a wave of fan support, with many calling for his participation, but he ultimately chose to sit this one out and watch instead.

Antetokounmpo came close to winning the dunk contest

Milwaukee Bucks star has previously participated in the NBA Dunk Contest, an event that showcases players from different teams competing for the title. With his teammate Andre Jackson Jr. set to take the stage this year, Antetokounmpo shared his thoughts on the Bucks’ chances of finally securing their first-ever dunk contest victory.

Jackson Jr. expressed his determination ahead of the competition: “That’s my intention—to go into it to win it. But to hear that nobody from the Bucks has ever done it makes me want to do it even more.” Responding to that statement, Antetokounmpo reflected on his past attempt: “I came close one year.”