The Pittsburgh Steelers did not make any trades before the deadline, and Aaron Rodgers did not seem very concerned about it. On the contrary, the quarterback was clear in stating that there is complete confidence in the current group of wide receivers.

“You know, what I’ve learned about the trade deadline is that there’s a lot of conversation and rarely is there a lot of action. Maybe a little bit more the last few years, but, in my early days, there was hardly ever any roster moves at the deadline. There were some big ones yesterday, but, you feel pretty good about your guys and we added Marquez to the practice squad. We’ve had guys on the practice squad who step up every single week and there’ll be no difference this week.”

Jaylen Waddle and Jakobi Meyers were mentioned as potential options to join Pittsburgh, but general manager Omar Khan was not convinced of the price to pay. Now, the Steelers will aim for the Super Bowl with DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson, and Calvin Austin III leading the wide receiver room.

Who did Steelers trade for?

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not trade for any player before the NFL’s deadline. However, in a very interesting move, this week they signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad.

Aaron Rodgers knows the wide receiver perfectly, as they played together in Green Bay, so he doesn’t think it will be difficult for him to adapt to his new team. “He’s a smart guy. He’s played a lot of football. He’s been around a long time. He’s been productive. So, I’m sure he’ll pick it up pretty quick.”

Last season, the Steelers did make a mid-season trade to acquire a wide receiver. The deal was with the New York Jets for Mike Williams, but in the end, the player had no impact after his arrival.

