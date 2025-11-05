Mike Tomlin has put the victory over the Indianapolis Colts behind him and is now fully focused on the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The head coach was very clear: the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a very tough task trying to stop Justin Herbert’s offense.

“Justin Herbert is extremely talented. He can kill you with his arm. He certainly can kill you with his legs. He can kill you with both by play extension. He has a complete arsenal of people to throw to. Can’t say enough about their receiver core. The reacquisition of Keenan Allen is kind of a linchpin. He’s been around Herbert in the past. You can tell he’s certainly a security blanket. You throw him in with the emergence of Quentin Johnson and Ladd McConkey, they’re a dangerous group.”

The Steelers are currently leading the AFC North and have already recorded two marquee wins over the top two teams in the conference: the Patriots and the Colts. However, come playoff time, the big question is whether they’re ready to pull off an upset against contenders like the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs.

Is Joe Alt out for the rest of the season with the Chargers?

Yes. Joe Alt is out for the rest of the season with the Los Angeles Chargers. The star left tackle suffered an ankle injury that required surgery and won’t be able to recover in time to help Justin Herbert in his playoff push.

Despite the absence of one of the best players in the NFL, Tomlin noted that the Steelers will have their hands full preparing to face John Harbaugh’s team. “There’s no rest for the weary. We got a big game versus a really good team in their venue. One that’s talented offensively, one that’s talented defensively and in special teams.”

The Steelers have a 5-3 record and remain in first place in the AFC North. At the moment, Mike Tomlin’s team holds a two-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens, with two matchups still pending against Lamar Jackson.

