Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers shocked the NFL with a dominant victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. After all the criticism they had received, the defense finally woke up, forcing six turnovers to stop the league’s best offense led by Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor.

Now, the Steelers have a 5-3 record and hold a two-game lead in the AFC North over the Baltimore Ravens. Many expected a Pittsburgh collapse that would open the door for Lamar Jackson in the standings, but so far, that hasn’t happened.

However, the pressure doesn’t ease up for Tomlin, as the next challenge on the schedule is against the Chargers, and later on, there are still matchups facing playoff contenders like the Chicago Bears, the Buffalo Bills, the Detroit Lions, and, of course, two long-awaited games with the Ravens.

Who is out for Steelers with injury?

Mike Tomlin confirmed that wide receiver Scotty Miller and linebacker Cole Holcomb might be out for the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers as they’re still recovering from injuries.

“Scotty Miller is out with his finger. We’ll see how he’s able to function at some point this week with that. Cole Holcomb is still out with his illness. We’ll keep an eye on him and see what his level of participation is.”

However, Tomlin had good news for the offensive line, as it appears that Isaac Seumalo will be available. “Isaac Seumalo is still nursing a pec like he was managing at the early portions of last week and he was able to function for us.”

