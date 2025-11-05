Ben Roethlisberger still isn’t convinced that the Pittsburgh Steelers are Super Bowl contenders despite their big win over the Colts. The team legend said that the defense’s recovery is a good sign, but that the six turnovers by Indianapolis are something that won’t happen every week. He made the comments on his podcast Footbahlin.

“My concern is, can we win without getting a ton of turnovers? You hear what I’m saying? Six turnovers. You have to win with six turnovers. It’s almost impossible not to win. Jets game, we won, but, that was kind of iffy. Seahawks, we lost. I don’t remember turnovers. There wasn’t like a huge turnover thing. Patriots, really good football team, we won because they turned the ball over five times. Vikings, I don’t think they’re a good team. Browns, Bengals. Bengals, we lose, no turnovers. Packers, we lose, no turnovers. Colts, we win because we create a lot of turnovers. Can we line up, get no turnovers, and still win the football game? That’s going to be the question. Are we good enough to just line up and play football with no turnovers either way? Can we do that and just play? I don’t know.”

To the surprise of many, Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been the problem at all and is actually having a great season. The question is which version of the Steelers’ defense will show up from here on out. The dominant one against the Colts or the one that got shredded by teams like the Packers and Bengals.

How many Super Bowls did Steelers win with Ben Roethlisberger?

The Steelers won two Super Bowls with Ben Roethlisberger in the 2005 and 2008 seasons. In addition, under Big Ben’s leadership, Pittsburgh also lost Super Bowl XLV to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

By the way, in what seemed like a subtle shot at the team’s front office and ownership, Roethlisberger appeared surprised that a newcomer like Rodgers has been given so much offensive help, while he was practically left with no weapons in his final year as a professional.

“I still think it’s funny because like they’re giving Aaron DK (Metcalf) and all these things, and I got a center that never played center before in my last year. It was amazing.”

