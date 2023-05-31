Aaron Rodgers left the Packers more than a month ago, but his departure from Green Bay continues to make noise. In fact, everyone knew even before the trade became official that he would leave for the New York Jets.

It makes sense, since he spent 18 years at Lambeau Field and looked set to spent his entire career with them. But there’s another reason that explains why it gave so much to talk about, which is the way he left.

For a long time, it felt like something was off between A-Rod and the front office. However, Rodgers claims he never ‘ghosted’ Brian Gutekunst before making his trade request, as the GM suggested.

Aaron Rodgers says he never ‘ghosted’ Brian Gutekunst

“Did Brian text me more than I texted him? Yeah, but did I ghost him? No,” Rodgers told The Athletic. “I texted him back. There was back-and-forths that we had and so this is the story you wanna go with?

“You’re gonna stand on this hill of austerity and say that arguably in the conversation of the best player in your franchise history, you’re gonna say I couldn’t get a hold of him and that’s why we had to move on? Like, c’mon man. Just tell the truth, you wanted to move on. You didn’t like the fact that we didn’t communicate all the time. Like, listen, I talk to the people that I like.”

Rodgers had already flirted with leaving the Packers in the past, and this time he made up his mind. It wasn’t an easy choice, but in the end, he got the trade that he wanted. Even so, he still looks upset with his former GM.