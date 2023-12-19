The New York Jets are no longer in contention for a playoff spot. Once considered one of the strongest Super Bowl candidates, they showed why no one can win in the NFL without a strong offensive line.

Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles injury doomed their campaign from the very beginning, and even though the team showed glimpses of great play and put up a big fight every now and then, they just weren’t consistent enough to get the job done.

With that in mind, some are questioning whether Rodgers will pursue his desire to come back from that major injury this very same season. Earlier reports stated that he could be medically cleared to play this week, but with their loss to the Miami Dolphins, it might not make sense.

For HC Robert Saleh, however, there’s no point in even discussing that scenario until he gets cleared. And while he’s weighed in on that possibility, the fact is that he hasn’t been cleared yet.

Robert Saleh Confirms Rodgers Still Wants To Come Back This Season

“For sure, you always do, but Aaron wants to play, let’s not confuse that one,” Saleh said. “That’s why he’s been working so hard to get back, and his willingness to play, even if he’s not at 100%, is at the forefront of his mind. He wants to go. But, like I said, until he’s actually cleared, I’m not going to talk about it with anybody.”

Rodgers has been quite vocal about his desire to play and has shared every step in his recovery process. It might not mean anything for his team’s record, but it would set a new standard for sports medicine:

“The goal for me is to come back this year,” he said earlier in the season. “It’s got to be, otherwise I think it’d be a lot of rehab and pain. We’ll see what happens. I’ve got to hit some markers before that. I’ve got to be able to move around. I’ve got to be able to avoid putting myself in harm’s way.”

At the end of the day, one could make an argument for him to play or not to play. Either way, his comeback could change everything we know about Achilles recovery, and that’s a potential game-changer.