NFL News: Amari Cooper makes something clear to Deshaun Watson, Ken Dorsey about his slow start

NFL

After two slow weeks, Amari Cooper decided to set the record straight, sending a message to his quarterback Deshaun Watson and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey about what he plans to do to turn things around.

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
By Richard Tovar

Amari Cooper started the 2024 NFL season with less than 50 receiving yards over two weeks—an unusual stat line for him. His numbers are significantly lower compared to the first two games of last season when he posted 137 yards.

Faced with the challenging situation, Cooper acknowledged that he isn’t performing at his best. He sent a hopeful message, promising to improve his play, which should be a relief not only for his teammates, including Deshaun Watson, but also for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

“You want to go out there and play your best brand of football individually as early as possible, so it’s definitely been frustrating, but it is what it is,” Cooper said. “You’ve got to go out there and just play your game, get back focused, lock back in, and that’s what I’m looking to do.”

Cooper dropped four of Deshaun Watson’s passes in the past two weeks, one of which was a crucial play during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cleveland Browns still won 18-13, but the margin could have been better if not for Cooper’s missed catch.

Cooper’s Stats After Two Weeks

In Week 1, Cooper caught just two passes out of nine targets, translating to a 22% catch rate. In Week 2, he improved slightly, catching three of eight passes from Deshaun Watson, for a 37% catch rate. That gives him only 5 receptions on 17 targets over the first two weeks.

It’s worth noting that Cooper joined the Cleveland Browns in 2022, and his best season with the team came in 2023 when he posted 1,250 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns, earning him a Pro Bowl nod. In terms of touchdowns, his best year overall was in 2022 when he scored 9 touchdowns for the Browns.

