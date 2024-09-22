Andy Reid just made a huge move to ensure better protection for Patrick Mahomes. There's a new player starting for the Kansas City Chiefs at left tackle.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. After two victories over the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, they’re favorites to win the Super Bowl for a third consecutive year.

However, injuries are the big problem in 2024 for the defending NFL champions. So far, the Chiefs have already lost Hollywood Brown and Isiah Pacheco with possible season ending injuries.

Furthermore, the offensive line is also a major issue to protect Patrick Mahomes. That’s why, in a surprising move before Sunday Night Football, Reid is ready to make a huge change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is the left tackle for the Chiefs?

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Andy Reid has decided that Wanya Morris will be the starter at left tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs in a long awaited matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

“The Kansas City Chiefs are making a major lineup change for their Sunday Night showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. Sources say Wanya Morris the second-year offensive lineman, will start tonight’s game as the left tackle and blindside protector for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Second-round rookie Kingsley Suamataia heads to the bench. Suamataia, who won the starting job to begin the 2024 season, held up in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game but struggled in Week 2.”

Advertisement