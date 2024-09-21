Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are exploring big names to make a Super Bowl run. Another possible weapon for Patrick Mahomes.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl favorites, but injuries might be a big problem down the road. So far, they’ve already lost wide receiver Hollywood Brown and running back Isiah Pacheco.

Although Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy have been sensational in two wins against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, that might not be enough.

That’s why, in order to help Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ front office is already studying how to make a big splash before the NFL trade deadline. A star player has suddenly emerged as an option.

Who will replace Hollywood Brown?

Hollywood Brown is out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury and, according to a report from Dan Graziano, the Kansas City Chiefs might have found their favorite name to replace him.

Although the wide receiver position looks solid in the depth chart with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and JuJu Smith-Schuster, Amari Cooper is a player to watch before the trade deadline (November 5).

The information points out that other teams will be really interested if the Cleveland Browns decide to make a move. Among them are the Dallas Cowboys, the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Commanders.