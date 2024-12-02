NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear about Chiefs' LT struggles after Patrick Mahomes' comments

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to struggle at left tackle, with the team failing to protect Patrick Mahomes‘ blindside throughout the 2024 NFL season. Andy Reid has made changes at the position, but the problems have persisted.

This situation became clear during Kansas City’s 19-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13, with Mahomes later letting Reid know his thoughts about the Chiefs’ LT struggles.

“Whoever’s out there, I trust those guys to go out there and make it happen,” Mahomes said on Friday. “I’ve seen those guys play, and they’ve played at high levels, and so, the coaches made a move, and I thought the guys went in there and did a good job. I’ve got to trust it — I think there was times I didn’t trust it there on that last drive, and if I can trust it and maybe make some of those throws, then we’re not in the situation we were in at the end of the game.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the Chiefs head coach once again addressed this situation. While Reid subtly warned the offensive line after the game, he made it clear that both Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia deserve support.

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris (64) looks to block during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Advertisement

“We’ve got young guys we’re working in there. They’re going against good players. The good ones have got the better of us. They’re learning and growing, and that’ll help us down the road,” Reid said, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Sean McDermott warns Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid's Chiefs with clear message to Josh Allen, Bills

Reid, Chiefs still trying to fix LT issues to help Mahomes

Morris, who’s in his second year in the NFL after being drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2023 Draft, was benched late against the Raiders after allowing multiple pressures on Mahomes.

The second-year tackle initially entered the 2024 NFL season behind Suamataia on the depth chart, but the rookie quickly lost the job after a terrible Week 2 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, with Trey Hendrickson dominating throughout the contest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reid shows support for Morris, Suamataia despite struggles

Now is Morris who looks on the verge of being benched, with veteran tackle DJ Humphries bringing his talent and experience to Kansas City. But Reid made sure to defend the second-year player before announcing any decision.

“Sometimes things snowball on you. It’s a little bit of everything that gets you. That happens with young guys, no one wants it to happen, but sometimes it happens. Sometimes you get frozen with your feet there. . . It was a great learning experience for him. . . I’d tell you the same thing with Kingsley (Suamataia), both have gotten valuable experience this year and will learn,” Reid said.