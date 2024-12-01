Andy Reid has a problem after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The offensive line is really struggling to protect Patrick Mahomes.

In the last two games, the star quarterback has been sacked nine times and, considering he’s been dealing with an ankle injury, this is a major issue with big rivals looming on the schedule like the Chargers, Steelers and Broncos.

Now, in one of the most heated debates in the NFL, Reid publicly admitted the left tackle position is a huge issue. In the road to another Super Bowl, something has to change.

Andy Reid sends big warning to Chiefs’ offensive line

After the game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Andy Reid was asked by reporters about why he benched Wanya Morris in the fourth quarter and then moved Joe Thuney to the left tackle position.

“Wanya, he was struggling a little bit. So, I moved Joe over there and Mike Caliendo at guard. I thought it was the right thing to do at that time. I talked to Andy (Heck) about it. He agreed with it. So, we made that move just to solidify things. Pat took a few hits there. So, we were struggling at times.”

Who is the left tackle for Chiefs?

D.J. Humphries could be the starting left tackle for the Chiefs after he was just signed a few days ago. He had an impressive recovery from a torn ACL last season with the Arizona Cardinals. Reid admitted pressure in the pocket for Mahomes could derail the championship hopes.

“It’s disruptive to any offense if the quarterback is getting hit and not able to get the ball off. That can be a problem. Now, listen, he (Wanya) was playing against a couple of good players, but, you’ve got to do better than what we did there.”