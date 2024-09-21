Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid reaches an incredible record with Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs

Andy Reid just got an amazing record with the Kansas City Chiefs. An extraordinary duo alongside Patrick Mahomes.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their third consecutive Super Bowl. That feat has never been achieved in history and, after two victories over the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, they’re favorites to conquer the challenge.

The key factor has been an explosive offense with names such as Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice. Even with huge injuries to players like Hollywood Brown and Isiah Pacheco, they look unstoppable.

Of course, the future of the franchise depends on Patrick Mahomes. The best quarterback in the NFL is chasing almost every record and now has helped Reid to get an incredible one.

How many wins does Andy Reid have as head coach?

After a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Andy Reid became the first head coach in NFL history to reach 130 wins with two different teams. Just an unbelievable achievement.

During his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid ended with a 130-93-1 record. Now, as the mastermind of the Kansas City Chiefs, the legend has a 130-51 record.

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs prepare blockbuster trade for star wide receiver to help Patrick Mahomes

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

