Quarterback Patrick Mahomes made something clear to head coach Andy Reid after the Kansas City Chiefs' hard-fought win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 through the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season, but Patrick Mahomes and company had to sweat to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Andy Reid, therefore, is thinking about making a few changes to the lineup.

The head coach faces a big decision on the offensive line. Kingsley Suamataia’s spot at left tackle looks in danger after a tough game on Sunday, when Reid benched the rookie for second-year tackle Wanya Morris during the fourth quarter.

This situation has created uncertainty at the position heading into Sunday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mahomes made it clear he trusts both of Suamataia and Morris, letting Reid know he’ll respect any decision he makes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even though Mahomes showing support for his teammates is not something new, it is interesting to listen that the Chiefs quarterback trusts in all his protectors. But it will be up to Reid to decide who’s starting this week.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

Mahomes shows support for Chiefs rookie Suamataia

“Kingsley had good snaps, had bad snaps. That’s just part of the process of being a rookie going up against a great pass rusher. But I think you saw he took accountability, he’s learning from it,” Mahomes said Wednesday, via Jordan Foote of Sports Illustrated.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes strongly defend the Kansas City Chiefs" latest move

Suamataia struggled against Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, allowing two sacks while committing two holding penalties. But Mahomes understands it was a tough matchup for the 63rd overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

“I mean, he’s just an absolute monster, man,” Mahomes said of Hendrickson on Sundaybefore showing support for Suamataia. “You’re not always gonna have your perfect day. I mean, I didn’t have a perfect day today. But just like any other great player, you have to trust in your abilities [and] you have to learn from it. You have to have that mentality [that] I’m going to come to get better [in] this next week. But I have all the trust in the world that he’s gonna keep getting better and better — and be a guy that I can really count on [in] every single game.”

Reid not sure who will be protecting Mahomes in Week 3

Reid had already warned Mahomes’ new protector after the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, and now he seems to be seriously considering making a change on the starting lineup. However, the Chiefs head coach said he’s not sure who will be protecting Mahomes’ blindside this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Patrick Mahomes addresses Travis Kelce"s early struggles with big message to Chiefs TE

“Yeah, I haven’t gone that direction yet as far as [being] the starter or not [being] the starter, but he’s got — he’s obviously got things he needs to work on and get worked out,” Reid said of Suamataia. “I felt like we needed to take a step back to take a step forward. Whether he’s in or out, I still think that was the right thing to do there and if he’s out this week, then it’ll be the right thing to do with that.“