Trending topics:
nfl

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends clear message to Andy Reid on the Chiefs' O-line

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes made something clear to head coach Andy Reid after the Kansas City Chiefs' hard-fought win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
© Harry How/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

By Martín O’donnell

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 through the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season, but Patrick Mahomes and company had to sweat to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Andy Reid, therefore, is thinking about making a few changes to the lineup.

The head coach faces a big decision on the offensive line. Kingsley Suamataia’s spot at left tackle looks in danger after a tough game on Sunday, when Reid benched the rookie for second-year tackle Wanya Morris during the fourth quarter.

This situation has created uncertainty at the position heading into Sunday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mahomes made it clear he trusts both of Suamataia and Morris, letting Reid know he’ll respect any decision he makes.

Advertisement

Even though Mahomes showing support for his teammates is not something new, it is interesting to listen that the Chiefs quarterback trusts in all his protectors. But it will be up to Reid to decide who’s starting this week.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

Mahomes shows support for Chiefs rookie Suamataia

Kingsley had good snaps, had bad snaps. That’s just part of the process of being a rookie going up against a great pass rusher. But I think you saw he took accountability, he’s learning from it,” Mahomes said Wednesday, via Jordan Foote of Sports Illustrated.

NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes strongly defend the Kansas City Chiefs\&#039; latest move

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes strongly defend the Kansas City Chiefs" latest move

Suamataia struggled against Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, allowing two sacks while committing two holding penalties. But Mahomes understands it was a tough matchup for the 63rd overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

I mean, he’s just an absolute monster, man,” Mahomes said of Hendrickson on Sundaybefore showing support for Suamataia. “You’re not always gonna have your perfect day. I mean, I didn’t have a perfect day today. But just like any other great player, you have to trust in your abilities [and] you have to learn from it. You have to have that mentality [that] I’m going to come to get better [in] this next week. But I have all the trust in the world that he’s gonna keep getting better and better — and be a guy that I can really count on [in] every single game.”

Reid not sure who will be protecting Mahomes in Week 3

Reid had already warned Mahomes’ new protector after the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, and now he seems to be seriously considering making a change on the starting lineup. However, the Chiefs head coach said he’s not sure who will be protecting Mahomes’ blindside this week.

Advertisement
NFL News: Patrick Mahomes addresses Travis Kelce\&#039;s early struggles with big message to Chiefs TE

see also

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes addresses Travis Kelce"s early struggles with big message to Chiefs TE

Yeah, I haven’t gone that direction yet as far as [being] the starter or not [being] the starter, but he’s got — he’s obviously got things he needs to work on and get worked out,” Reid said of Suamataia. “I felt like we needed to take a step back to take a step forward. Whether he’s in or out, I still think that was the right thing to do there and if he’s out this week, then it’ll be the right thing to do with that.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Dak Prescott believes Dallas Cowboys loss against Saints has been magnified by national media
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott believes Dallas Cowboys loss against Saints has been magnified by national media

NCAAF News: Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders breaks silence on feud with Colorado State QB
Sports

NCAAF News: Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders breaks silence on feud with Colorado State QB

Georgina Rodriguez shares thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from Man United, praises Real Madrid
Soccer

Georgina Rodriguez shares thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from Man United, praises Real Madrid

NBA News: Steve Kerr breaks silence on Kevin Durant’s departure from the Golden State Warriors
NBA

NBA News: Steve Kerr breaks silence on Kevin Durant’s departure from the Golden State Warriors

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo