The 2024 NFL regular season is coming to an end, but injuries continue to be a problem for the Kansas City Chiefs. After dealing will multiple absences throughout the year, Andy Reid is now without a key contributor for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas.

On Monday, the Chiefs confirmed that they’ve placed linebacker Jack Cochrane on Injured Reserve. The South Dakota product fractured his ankle during Saturday’s win over the Houston Texans, a significant injury that will keep him out for at least four weeks.

Losing Cochrane brings Reid yet another headache, as we’re talking about a position where Kansas City lacks depth. Cochrane, besides, has been crucial on special teams, playing 78% of the unit’s snaps in the 2024 NFL season.

Other Chiefs players questionable against the Steelers

The third-year linebacker, however, might not be the only Chiefs player to miss the game against the Steelers. Safety Chamarri Conner, offensive tackle D.J. Humphries and defensive tackle Chris Jones are all questionable for the Christmas showdown.

Jack Cochrane (43) prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Reid couldn’t tell whether these players will recover on time for Wednesday: “The guys who won’t practice today are (Chamarri) Conner, (D.J.) Humphries and Chris Jones. All making improvements but, again, quick turnaround here so we’ll just keep evaluating them throughout here.”

Reid recovers potential weapon for Mahomes

However, it wasn’t all bad news for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions on Wednesday. The Chiefs also announced they opened the 21-day practice window for tight end Peyton Hendershot, who was placed on IR in November.

The former Dallas Cowboys player was mostly used on special teams, but Mahomes used him a few times as Hendershot made three catches for 26 yards in five appearances with the Chiefs. The Steelers game comes a bit soon, but he’s coming back just in time for the playoffs.