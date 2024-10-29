Trending topics:
NFL

Buccaneers News: Chris Godwin sets ambitious return date after injury

Chris Godwin recently suffered a tough ankle injury, but the wide receiver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has already set an ambitious date for his return to the NFL.

Chris Godwin, wide receiver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
© Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesChris Godwin, wide receiver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Fernando Franco Puga

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have seemingly lost Chris Godwin for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season, or have they? The wide receiver has surprisingly revealed he would like to return this year, setting an ambitious date for his comeback.

In recent years, the Buccaneers have managed to build a highly competitive roster. Despite Tom Brady‘s retirement in 2023, the team remained a solid contender in the NFC South, thanks to the strong work of their front office.

Unfortunately, this season they’ve struggled with injuries. Most recently, they lost Chris Godwin, whose ankle injury was expected to sideline him for the rest of the season — or so everyone thought.

Advertisement

Chris Godwin aims to return during the 2024 season

In Week 7, the Buccaneers hosted the Baltimore Ravens. Despite being down by 10 points with under two minutes left, Todd Bowles kept the starters on the field, a costly decision for the team.

NFL imposes fine on Bucs&#039; Baker Mayfield for action against Lamar Jackson&#039;s Ravens teammate

see also

NFL imposes fine on Bucs' Baker Mayfield for action against Lamar Jackson's Ravens teammate

Chris Godwin caught a pass from Baker Mayfield over the middle. Unfortunately, he suffered a hip-drop tackle by Roquan Smith, which led to a dislocated ankle for the wideout.

Advertisement

The talented receiver was on pace for a record season with 576 yards in seven games. The team announced he’d miss the remainder of the season, but Godwin has other plans.

Following ankle surgery, Godwin spoke to the media about his recovery. Surprisingly, he’s set an ambitious return date, though it would depend on his team’s performance.

Advertisement
TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 21: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts as he is carted off the field after being injured during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Baltimore defeated Tampa Bay 41-31. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 21: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts as he is carted off the field after being injured during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Baltimore defeated Tampa Bay 41-31. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

“I mean, I think that’s best-case scenario, right? Like absolute best case,” Godwin said about potentially returning for the playoffs, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “For all involved. Everything lines up. That’s what you kind of aim for.”

Advertisement

Could Chris Godwin return for the 2024 playoffs?

According to team doctors, Chris Godwin’s recovery could take 10 to 12 weeks following ankle surgery. While this timeline rules out the regular season, a playoff return might be possible.

NFL punishes Ravens&#039; Roquan Smith for injuring Buccaneers&#039; Chris Godwin

see also

NFL punishes Ravens' Roquan Smith for injuring Buccaneers' Chris Godwin

However, the Buccaneers face an uncertain future. At 4-4, Godwin and Mike Evans’ injuries have raised concerns. The Falcons currently lead the NFC South, but Tampa Bay isn’t likely to give up the race easily.

Advertisement

Survey

Will the Buccaneers make it to playoffs this year?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Neymar's $26 million purchase fuels speculation of potential reunion with Messi at Inter Miami
Soccer

Neymar's $26 million purchase fuels speculation of potential reunion with Messi at Inter Miami

MLB Video: Anthony Volpe’s grand slam puts Yankees ahead of Dodgers in 3rd inning
MLB

MLB Video: Anthony Volpe’s grand slam puts Yankees ahead of Dodgers in 3rd inning

NBA News: Lakers' Reaves reveals JJ Redick's strong reaction after loss against Suns
NBA

NBA News: Lakers' Reaves reveals JJ Redick's strong reaction after loss against Suns

NBA News: Anthony Davis sets the record straight after Lakers’ loss to the Suns
NBA

NBA News: Anthony Davis sets the record straight after Lakers’ loss to the Suns

Better Collective Logo