Chris Godwin, wide receiver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, suffered a season.ending injury after being tackled by Ravens' Roquan Smith, and the NFL has now punished the linebacker over this situation.

Chris Godwin will be out for the entire 2024 season after suffering a dislocated ankle. The NFL has decided to punish Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith for the tackle that caused the wide receiver’s injury.

The season of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a serious hit. Following Mike Evans’ injury—which appears less severe—the NFC South team lost Chris Godwin in Week 7 for the entire campaign.

At the end of the game against the Ravens, Godwin caught a pass from Baker Mayfield in the middle of the field. Unfortunately, he was tackled by Roquan Smith, who accidentally dislocated Godwin’s ankle.

Roquan Smith faces harsh punishment after injuring Chris Godwin

Baker Mayfield has lost one of his primary targets for the season. Chris Godwin, who was on track for his best year yet, will miss the remainder of the season due to the injury suffered in Week 7.

With the Bucs down by 10 points and just two minutes left, Todd Bowles kept the starters on the field. This decision proved costly, as Godwin dislocated his ankle in the game’s final minutes.

Roquan Smith was responsible for the injury after making a hip-drop tackle on Godwin, who couldn’t avoid the impact, causing the dislocation.

While Smith didn’t intend to injure Godwin, the hip-drop tackle is now prohibited by the NFL. Although referees didn’t flag the play, the league has taken action.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 21: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts as he is carted off the field after being injured during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Baltimore defeated Tampa Bay 41-31. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The NFL announced that Roquan Smith has been fined $16,833 for the tackle on Godwin. The league banned hip-drop tackles this year to reduce injuries, though implementing the rule has posed challenges.

Will Roquan Smith face additional penalties for injuring Chris Godwin?

Despite causing a season-ending injury to Chris Godwin, Roquan Smith isn’t expected to face additional punishment from the NFL, including suspension.

Referees have struggled to consistently flag hip-drop tackles this season, which remains a concern for the NFL as these tackles increase the risk of injury.

