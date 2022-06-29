Even though the Cleveland Browns may still need a quarterback for this season, Baker Mayfield isn't interested in lending them a helping hand. Check out what he said.

It's been a while since the Cleveland Browns were a legit contender. And even though they've revamped all aspects of their roster, their management continues to prove why some around the NFL have a hard time taking them seriously.

They traded for Deshaun Watson without moving Baker Mayfield first. That all but killed any trade value the former Oklahoma Sooner had left. Also, it created an even more awkward environment in the locker room.

That's why, even though Watson may face a lengthy suspension and the Browns could use Mayfield as their starter next season, Baker has no intention whatsoever of suiting up for them ever again.

Baker Mayfield Says He's Moved On From The Cleveland Browns

“No. I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out. But we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides,” the former first overall pick told Carey Murdock of SoonerScoop.com.

Deshaun Watson Could Still Be Suspended

Watson recently settled most of his cases, but he's far from being in the clear. Moreover, the word around the league is that the NFLPA plans to make an example out of him with a heavy suspension, per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk:

"The biggest question continues to be whether and to what extent Judge Robinson will allow the NFL Players Association to develop and present the argument that Watson’s punishment must be proportional to discipline imposed, or not imposed, on specific owners who may have violated the Personal Conduct Policy in recent years," reported Florio.

"If Judge Robinson imposes any discipline on Watson, Commissioner Roger Goodell will have the ability, on appeal, to increase the punishment," the report added. "It’s possible that the NFL entered the process asking for a lot, with the goal of ultimately imposing something less than what the league seeks."

The Browns will pretty much be stuck with a QB room of Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs next season. Good luck keeping up with the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals.