NFL News: Vikings CB Stephon Gilmore makes huge confession about covering Aaron Rodgers

After the decisive victory of the Minnesota Vikings over the New York Jets in Week 5 of the NFL, CB Stephon Gilmore revealed his strategy for covering Aaron Rodgers.

The Minnesota Vikings managed to maintain their unbeaten streak, extending their consecutive wins after a decisive victory over the New York Jets in Week 5 of the NFL. Stephon Gilmore emerged as a key player on defense, and after the game, he revealed his strategy for containing Aaron Rodgers.

The experienced cornerback, who previously donned the jerseys of the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys among others, was crucial in shutting down the Jets’ offense throughout the game. With his contributions, the Vikings secured a key victory in their season.

After the game, Gilmore spoke with Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune and revealed some of his strategy for shutting down the Jets: “He [Rodgers] is the king of the back shoulder. I just played good technique and made a play on the ball.”, Gilmore confessed.

Gilmore and the Vikings‘ defense have become a crucial stronghold for Kevin O’Connell’s squad, which remains the only team in the league to win five games without suffering a defeat.

Week 5 New York Jets v Minnesota Vikings Stephon Gilmore of the Minnesota Vikings leaves the field after intercepting Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets during the Week 5 match New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom, 6th October 2024.

Kevin O’Connell expressed his admiration for Gilmore

The arrival of the experienced cornerback to the Minnesota franchise has been crucial for a scheme that relies heavily on its defense when planning games. Coach Kevin O’Connell spoke with the media after the game and made his stance on this clear.

“You think back to last year, where if you insert Gilly into some of those moments and you can get a little stickier with your coverage, playing some calls right there, where he’s really kind of on an island, as we’re trying to worry about where Garrett Wilson is. He knows the ball might find him in those moments, and he’s ready to not only make the play, but catch the football. You have to have finishers.”, O’Connell stated.

Kevin O’Connell, Head Coach of Minnesota Vikings looks on during the NFL match between New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2024 in London, England.

Justin Jefferson reflected on his performance with a sense of self-criticism

While the Vikings are enjoying an ideal moment with five wins and no losses, not everything is coming up roses within the team. There are still areas of concern that need addressing as they look to maintain their strong performance throughout the season.

One of the team’s main stars, WR Justin Jefferson, expressed significant self-criticism about his performance after the game and praised the defense as a lethal weapon for Minnesota. He acknowledged the importance of the defense in the team’s success and highlighted his commitment to improving.

“I feel like we didn’t play well on the offensive side of the ball. You know, we didn’t have any energy. I mean, we had energy in ourselves, but we didn’t make the place to, you know, contribute the energy. So, I mean, it’s definitely a tough win. We definitely got to give thanks to our defense today for giving us this dub. But offensively, it wasn’t good enough.”, Jefferson stated.