Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Vikings CB Stephon Gilmore makes huge confession about covering Aaron Rodgers

After the decisive victory of the Minnesota Vikings over the New York Jets in Week 5 of the NFL, CB Stephon Gilmore revealed his strategy for covering Aaron Rodgers.

New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings New York Jets Aaron Rodgers dejected after the game.
© IMAGO / Inpho PhotographyNew York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings New York Jets Aaron Rodgers dejected after the game.

By Matías Persuh

The Minnesota Vikings managed to maintain their unbeaten streak, extending their consecutive wins after a decisive victory over the New York Jets in Week 5 of the NFL. Stephon Gilmore emerged as a key player on defense, and after the game, he revealed his strategy for containing Aaron Rodgers.

The experienced cornerback, who previously donned the jerseys of the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys among others, was crucial in shutting down the Jets’ offense throughout the game. With his contributions, the Vikings secured a key victory in their season.

After the game, Gilmore spoke with Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune and revealed some of his strategy for shutting down the Jets: “He [Rodgers] is the king of the back shoulder. I just played good technique and made a play on the ball.”, Gilmore confessed.

Advertisement

Gilmore and the Vikings‘ defense have become a crucial stronghold for Kevin O’Connell’s squad, which remains the only team in the league to win five games without suffering a defeat.

Stephon Gilmore

Week 5 New York Jets v Minnesota Vikings Stephon Gilmore of the Minnesota Vikings leaves the field after intercepting Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets during the Week 5 match New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom, 6th October 2024.

Advertisement

Kevin O’Connell expressed his admiration for Gilmore

The arrival of the experienced cornerback to the Minnesota franchise has been crucial for a scheme that relies heavily on its defense when planning games. Coach Kevin O’Connell spoke with the media after the game and made his stance on this clear.

NFL News: Five teams are in the race to make blockbuster trade for Davante Adams

see also

NFL News: Five teams are in the race to make blockbuster trade for Davante Adams

“You think back to last year, where if you insert Gilly into some of those moments and you can get a little stickier with your coverage, playing some calls right there, where he’s really kind of on an island, as we’re trying to worry about where Garrett Wilson is. He knows the ball might find him in those moments, and he’s ready to not only make the play, but catch the football. You have to have finishers.”, O’Connell stated.

Advertisement
Kevin O&#039;Connell Minnesota Vikings

Kevin O’Connell, Head Coach of Minnesota Vikings looks on during the NFL match between New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2024 in London, England.

Justin Jefferson reflected on his performance with a sense of self-criticism

While the Vikings are enjoying an ideal moment with five wins and no losses, not everything is coming up roses within the team. There are still areas of concern that need addressing as they look to maintain their strong performance throughout the season.

Advertisement

One of the team’s main stars, WR Justin Jefferson, expressed significant self-criticism about his performance after the game and praised the defense as a lethal weapon for Minnesota. He acknowledged the importance of the defense in the team’s success and highlighted his commitment to improving.

I feel like we didn’t play well on the offensive side of the ball. You know, we didn’t have any energy. I mean, we had energy in ourselves, but we didn’t make the place to, you know, contribute the energy. So, I mean, it’s definitely a tough win. We definitely got to give thanks to our defense today for giving us this dub. But offensively, it wasn’t good enough., Jefferson stated.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: LeBron James’ Lakers teammate supports JJ Redick in first experience as HC
NBA

NBA News: LeBron James’ Lakers teammate supports JJ Redick in first experience as HC

Carlo Ancelotti reveals Real Madrid's next move following Dani Carvajal's injury
Soccer

Carlo Ancelotti reveals Real Madrid's next move following Dani Carvajal's injury

NCAAF News: Jalen Milroe's Alabama teammates make harsh confessions after shocking loss
College Football

NCAAF News: Jalen Milroe's Alabama teammates make harsh confessions after shocking loss

NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards reveals big lesson learned from Warriors’ Stephen Curry
NBA

NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards reveals big lesson learned from Warriors’ Stephen Curry

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo