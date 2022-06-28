Colin Kaepernick's agent didn't care for Warren Sapp's comments about Kap's workout with the Las Vegas Raiders. Check out what he had to say about this matter.

Colin Kaepernick is one of the most polarizing athletes of all time. But regardless of where you stand on him and his fight, you can't argue that the NFL did him wrong. Even after the San Francisco 49ers cut ties with him, he should've gotten another chance to play.

Kap has been out of the league for years now and he's not likely to make a comeback at this point. But he continues to train and claims that he's physically and mentally ready to be out there on the gridiron again.

That's not what NFL legend Warren Sapp seems to think about him. Even though the former Defensive Tackle wasn't there, he recently claimed that Kaep's workout with the Las Vegas Raiders was 'a disaster'.

NFL News: Warren Sapp Claims Colin Kaepernick's Workout Was 'A Disaster'

“I heard it was a disaster,” Sapp told Stadium. “I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever. I am wondering how the h--- this happened and the tape didn’t get out. We live in a world right now where you can put a drone up, it’s not like someone can stop you.”

Kaepernick's Agent Fires Back At Sapp's Comments

Needless to say, Kap's agent Jeff Nalley didn't care for Sapp's comments. If anything, it seems like the Raiders were actually quite impressed by the workout, even daring him to reach out to the Raiders' G.M.:

“I guess Warren didn’t talk to the General Manager or the head coach,” Nalley told ProFootballTalk. “I spoke to the G.M. [Dave Zieger] several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same. I’m surprised Warren would say that, because it’s not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team.”

Raiders Aren't Likely To Sign Him

But, then again, given how long he's been out of the league, it's just not realistic to think that the Raiders are going to sign him at this point, especially with Derek Carr fresh off signing a big contract:

"If there’s an opportunity to improve the team, we said it from Day 1 that we would look at every opportunity," Josh McDaniels said after the workout. "He’s not the first player that we’ve looked at and not the last one. There are going to be a lot of people who are going to come in and out of this building and have an opportunity to make an impression.”

In reality, it seems like Colin Kaepernick's days in the National Football League are all but over. And, once again, regardless of where you stand on him, it's always sad to see a good football player away from the game.