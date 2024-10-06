More teams are joining the list to make a big trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Davante Adams.

Davante Adams is currently the biggest name available in the trading block. After the Las Vegas Raiders confirmed that they’re willing to receive offers, many NFL teams are ready to take a chance on him for a Super Bowl run.

Since Derek Carr left to the New Orleans Saints, Adams hasn’t been comfortable with the Raiders’ quarterback situation and head coach Antonio Pierce also had enough of the noise and distractions.

As a consequence, there seem to be a lot of options for the star wide receiver. During the last few days, the Jets, the Kansas City Chiefs and even the Dallas Cowboys were in the mix, but, everything can change.

What will be the next team of Davante Adams?

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Las Vegas Raiders want to push forward during the next week and finally complete a blockbuster trade for Davante Adams. Although the Jets remain as his preferred destination, the team’s front office has the final word.

“Trade talks involving Davante Adams are expected to intensify next week as the Las Vegas Raiders star’s hamstring heals and as more teams weigh what they are willing to offer for the Pro Bowl wide receiver, league sources told ESPN. The Raiders have let interested teams know that team owner Mark Davis will not accept anything less than a second-round draft pick in return for Adams, along with additional compensation that could be in the form of a draft pick or a player.”

Where is Davante Adams getting traded to?

In his latest report, Schefter also mentioned that the list of teams interested in Davante Adams has grown. When the wide receiver was put on the trading block, only Jets and Saints sounded as options. Now, there’s a whole new market.

“The New York Jets and New Orleans Saints are considered the two favorites to land Adams, but they are hardly the only teams interested in the three-time All Pro. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens also are monitoring the Adams situation and could get into the mix, according to sources.”

