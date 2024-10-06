Trending topics:
Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Pittsburgh Steelers face Dallas Cowboys in a Week 5 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

By Leonardo Herrera

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a thrilling Week 5 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans won’t want to miss a moment, with game times and streaming options readily accessible to keep them locked in from kickoff to the final whistle.

[Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off the season in impressive fashion, racking up three consecutive wins before suffering a narrow 27-24 loss to the Colts. Now sitting at 3-1, Pittsburgh are eager to bounce back and maintain their strong start. However, the recovery won’t be easy, as they prepare to face Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, are coming off a much-needed victory over the New York Giants, which snapped their two-game losing streak. With a 2-2 record, the Cowboys are determined to build momentum and improve to 3-2, setting the stage for a highly anticipated matchup.

When will the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys match be played?

Pittsburgh Steelers play against Dallas Cowboys in the Week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, October 6, with kickoff set for 8:20 PM (ET).

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields – IMAGO / Newscom World

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA

This NFL game between Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: NBC.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

