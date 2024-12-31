NFL News: Baltimore Ravens HC John Harbaugh shows no doubts in choosing his MVP winner

John Harbaugh, as well as many NFL stars and coaches, has also said which player will win the MVP of the current season, in which the Baltimore Ravens are leading the AFC North with an 11-5 record and are qualified for the playoffs, in the race to win the Super Bowl.

No one is exempt from expressing their preferences. Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, for example, is one player who surprised everyone by removing himself from the list of possible winners. In the same vein, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott chose his quarterback Josh Allen.

Harbaugh has made it clear on more than one occasion that he has other things to think about besides his vote for the season’s most valuable player. However, the Ravens head coach has his choice decided for sure and makes no secret of it publicly.

John Harbaugh’s choice for MVP

“Lamar Jackson will always be my MVP. He’s our guy, but that’s not really what we’re thinking about. I haven’t heard anybody talk about that. I haven’t heard Lamar talk about that. We’re just trying to win the next game,” Harbaugh said of his choice for MVP.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens on December 17, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl.

The head coach of the Ravens did not differ from his colleagues and chose his star quarterback, who has already won the award twice and is looking for a third. Lamar Jackson has shown a level worthy of winning the MVP in the current season, but he has competition in players like Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles, Allen and Burrow himself.

Lamar Jackson’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

Harbaugh will give his vote to Jackson once again this year, and with good reason. The Ravens quarterback completed 300 passes for 3955 yards and contributed 39 touchdowns this season. A win next Sunday would make Baltimore the division champion, so it would serve as another argument for Jackson to win the most valuable player award.