NFL News: Richard Sherman names his favorite for MVP between Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes

Richard Sherman, a former NFL cornerback with a decade of experience in the league, is well-versed in evaluating quarterbacks. As a defensive player, he recognizes what separates a good quarterback from a great one. According to Sherman, the MVP race this year is shaping up to be much clearer between Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

Lamar Jackson has been lethal this season, leading the Ravens to secure a playoff spot. Entering Week 17, Jackson has thrown an impressive 39 passing touchdowns, tying him with Joe Burrow for the league lead. Both quarterbacks sit atop the leaderboard, showcasing their elite offensive capabilities.

On the other hand, Patrick Mahomes isn’t in the top five for passing touchdowns this season, despite the Chiefs’ exceptional record of 15-1-0 and their secured playoff berth. Mahomes has recorded 26 touchdowns, but his production has been hindered by issues with the Chiefs’ wide receiver corps.

Sherman believes that recent stats should play a bigger role in determining the MVP rather than a quarterback’s overall impact to win the award, but for him Mahomes’ struggles doesn’t takes him off the best quarterback spot.

Sherman’s MVP Pick

In a post on his personal X account, Sherman named Lamar Jackson as his pick for the 2024 regular-season MVP. He argued that Jackson’s numbers give him the edge: “Lamar Jackson has the numbers this season and should win it easily.” Sherman added that Jackson sealing the MVP would depend on finishing with over 45 touchdowns and fewer than five interceptions.

When asked why Mahomes is ranked below Jackson, Sherman responded that MVP isn’t just about stats or team records: “I hear you—the whole ‘what would their record be without them’ is a weak argument. If you can’t make a case without saying that, then he’s probably not the MVP this season. Doesn’t mean he’s not the best QB, but it’s not his year for the trophy.”

Jayden Daniels: A Special Case

While Sherman didn’t consider Jayden Daniels an MVP candidate, he did name the Washington Commanders quarterback as his pick for Rookie of the Year (ROY): “Had too big of a slump in the 3rd quarter of the season, but wins ROY,” Sherman stated, recognizing Daniels’ significant contribution to the Commanders’ success this year.