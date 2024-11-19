NFL News: Bears set to sign former Steelers' Russell Wilson teammate to help QB Caleb Williams

A former teammate of Russell Wilson's on the Pittsburgh Steelers began training with quarterback Caleb Williams' Chicago Bears to join the team in the middle of the 2024 NFL season.

Chicago Bears are in a distressing situation in the current season, after suffering a streak of four consecutive losses and being in last place in the NFC North. Last Sunday, they suffered an important divisional defeat against the Green Bay Packers, which damaged their playoff hopes. In that context, a former teammate of Russell Wilson in the Pittsburgh Steelers would arrive to help quarterback Caleb Williams in the middle of the 2024 NFL campaign.

The rookie Williams has not thrown a touchdown in four games when he passed for four touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. The Bears are patient to wait for his best version, understanding that he is in his first season as a professional, so at the same time they decide to look at options to improve the roster.

Williams’ relationship with the offense will improve over time, but the Chicago franchise is now focused on upgrading its defense, as it has conceded 20 points or more in two of its last three games, which means that bringing in a new face on defense may be necessary, especially coming from such a strong team as the Steelers.

Wilson’s former teammate to join Bears

The player who started training with the Chicago Bears and would join the team to help Caleb Williams is none other than safety Terrell Edmunds, who has played for Russell Wilson‘s Steelers this season. The information has been published by NFL insider Ian Rapoport on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Terrell Edmunds, the former Pittsburgh Steelers safety

In addition to having been in Pittsburgh, Edmuns played for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, so if he signed with Chicago he would be on his third team in a year. Mike Tomlin’s Steelers had released the former first-round pick two weeks ago.

Edmunds to share team with brother on Bears

Should he sign with the Bears, Terrell Edmunds would be reunited with his brother Tremaine, with whom he was previously teammates at Virginia Tech. There, the 27-year-old safety completed quality performances that earned him a first-round selection by the Steelers in the 2018 NFL draft. This year, Terrell started the season on the Jaguars’ practice squad and played one game for Jacksonville before being re-signed to Pittsburgh’s active roster.

Edmunds’ career numbers

Edmunds has played in 101 career games, racking up 465 tackles, six interceptions and 28 passes defended. While released with an uncertain future, the safety recorded seven tackles in five games with the Steelers this season.

