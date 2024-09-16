NFL News: DJ Moore makes honest assessment on Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears offense

The Chicago Bears are 1-1 to start the NFL season. It is not a bad mark for a team that is starting a rookie quarterback and comes off years of frustrations. However, considering the moves made on the offensive side of the ball, the Bears would expect to witness more from Caleb Williams and their attack. Star DJ Moore was honest in his review of the team’s shortcomings.

The record does not tell the whole story in Chicago. For worse. Week 1 triumph over the Titans is a game that left a sour taste as the offense vanished and left no trace behind. Where did all the superstars go? Luckily the defense and special teams (along with some Will Levis’ mistakes) came in to save the day. Caleb got his first NFL win in a game that was anything but pretty for him and the offense. Regardless, a win is a win. In the NFL, teams take them whatever way they come.

However, when the score does not turn in ones favor, it is time to address the issues and they can no longer be swept under the rug. DJ Moore was straight-forward and did not dodge the problems with the offensive input in the Bears team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The defense is connected… They go out there and get three-and-outs, and we struggle to keep the ball moving,” Moore said, via Marquee Bears. “The flags just gotta stop. We gotta figure a way to be better and stop having those.”

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears warms-up prior to a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Advertisement

The Bears allowed seven sacks on their rookie quarterback. Williams threw two interceptions as the offense looked off for the whole game. The score does not do it justice, the Texans were much better than the Bears. And Houston was not on their best game either, but that just comes to show how far off both teams are from each other.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: John Harbaugh makes something clear about Baltimore Ravens" current crisis

Moore dodges early QB controversy

As the Bears offense struggled on each drive frustrations brew on every player and their body language when exiting the field towards the sideline was more heated as the game clock drained out.

Advertisement

One particular situation emerged as Moore appeared on camera speaking to backup QB Tyson Bagent. Lip reading may be an art exclusive for some, but many amateurs at it would agree Moore was asking “What is he doing?” to Bagent or at least something around that vicinity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chicago’s future relies on the hands of Caleb Williams, so it is definitely a bad look if teammates were to question him just two games into his NFL career. Moore addressed the revolt and cleared the air, although many are not convinced by the defense’s case.

“I was just saying (to Tyson Bagent) what did he see on the play? That was it,” Moore stated on air at 670 The Score.