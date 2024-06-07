Caleb Williams is ready to make his debut in the NFL, sending a strong warning to the entire league about the new Chicago Bears.

Fans will see a ‘new’ club this 2024 NFL season. The Chicago Bears recently went through a huge restructure, starting with a brand new quarterback. Now, Caleb Williams has issued a strong warning to the entire league about the team he will lead.

The Bears are set to be a more competitive team this year. The NFC North squad has made several changes to its roster this offseason, with the most relevant one being Caleb Williams’ arrival.

The former USC Trojan is set to be a superstar. The Bears have high hopes for what he can do for them, and it seems like the quarterback has the same feeling about the club.

Caleb Williams is confident that the Bears will find success in the near future

It seems like the Bears have finally become a competitive club. After several years struggling to find a decent quarterback, this year they had the opportunity to draft Caleb Williams, who is poised to be a remarkable player.

Williams had an amazing college career with the USC Trojans. Now, he will face a huge challenge in trying to turn a franchise that has not found success recently into an absolute dynasty.

Even though the task won’t be easy, Williams is confident that the Bears will succeed. The quarterback has issued a strong warning to the entire league, urging other teams not to underestimate Chicago.

“Just having that moment with myself, I do it every day,” Williams told the media on Thursday. “I sit there and say, ‘We’re going to be pretty damn good.’

“Just gotta keep working, keep going and we’re all excited. It’s really important to have that mindset, but also have the mindset of ‘let’s keep going, keep working, let’s get after it.’“

Caleb Williams, former quarterback of the USC Trojans

It is true that the Bears have significantly improved their roster, but we’ll have to wait to see them in action. However, this newfound confidence hasn’t been seen in a long time, and fans are loving the team’s new attitude.

How much does Caleb Williams make with the Bears?

The arrival of Caleb Williams was huge for the Chicago Bears. The NFC North club was seeking a top-tier quarterback, and he also helped the team in financial terms.

As the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams is set to ink a 4-year deal worth around $38.5 million. This will allow the Bears to play with an elite quarterback under a rookie contract, helping to solve some of their salary cap issues.