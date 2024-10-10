NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger makes powerful prediction on possible Davante Adams trade to Steelers

The possible transfer of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has opened the window to all kinds of theories, rumors and opinions. One of the NFL teams that is most interested in signing him is the Pittsburgh Steelers, so the opinion of legend Ben Roethlisberger is a strong and qualified voice to speak on the matter.

The Steelers are 3-2 in the current 2024 NFL and have been looking to add a receiver for some time, as they were close to signing Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers. The interest in Adams is concrete and Pittsburgh is preparing an aggressive offer for the former player of Green Bay Packers, so his arrival is possible.

Earlier in the week, NFL insider Dan Graziano of NFL Network reported that Mike Tomlin’s team has reportedly gotten outside feedback that suggests involving wide receiver George Pickens in the deal. The Raiders, meanwhile, are asking for a second-round pick and a big name to get rid of Adams. The context is ideal for the circulation of comments like Roethlisberger’s.

Roethlisberger’s powerful prediction for the Pittsburgh Steelers on possible Davante Adams trade

“If Adams ends up in the Steelers, Pittsburgh would instantly become a Super Bowl contender”, strongly predicted Roethlisberger about the possible trade of the 31-year-old wide receiver, speaking in the episode 53 of the Footbahlin With Ben Roethlisberger podcast.

Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on during the first half of the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio.

The former Steelers quarterback, a two-time Super Bowl champion, made it clear that if Adams arrives in Pittsburgh, the team would be significantly boosted and a candidate to win the current NFL season. At the same time, “Big Ben” also said he was concerned about a possible reunion between the Raiders receiver and Aaron Rodgers in the New York Jets.

Roethlisberger’s opinion is no coincidence. Last Friday on The Pat McAfee Show, the Steelers legend had expressed that the Pittsburgh franchise is his home and that he has a desire to be a part of the team’s organization in the future.

Pittsburgh Steelers’ upcoming game in the 2024 NFL

After a two-game losing streak, in Week 6 the Steelers will face the Las Vegas Raiders, the team of Davante Adams, who requested a trade that sparked the interest of the Pittsburgh franchise. The game will be played next Sunday afternoon, October 13, at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.