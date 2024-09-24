NFL News: Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase makes something clear about Jayden Daniels' performance

After another loss for the Cincinnati Bengals this NFL season, this time against the Washington Commanders, Ja'Marr Chase commented on Jayden Daniels' performance.

Week 3 of the NFL concluded with yet another loss for the Cincinnati Bengals, this time at the hands of the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium. Led by Joe Burrow, the Bengals struggled to find their footing and were clearly outmatched by their opponents. In light of this situation, it was none other than star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase who commented on the performance of the Commanders, specifically their quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

The tough 38-33 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football left Zac Taylor’s team winless so far this season, not only due to their own struggles but also because of the superiority of their opponent.

In this instance, Chase highlighted the performance of rookie QB Jayden Daniels, a key contributor to the Commanders’ victory: “He’s a great effing player, not gonna lie,” Ja’Marr Chase said, via Mike Petraglia. “That was my first time sitting down and watching him besides the spring game, so he’s a very outstanding player.”

Jayden Daniels concluded his first primetime game with an impressive 21 of 23 passes (91.3%, a rookie NFL record), totaling 293 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after throwing a 27 yard touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The team led on the field by Joe Burrow still hasn’t found its footing this season. With three consecutive losses, they are one of three teams with a winless record. Taylor and his staff will definitely need to continue making adjustments to get back on track.

An unexpected setback for Zac Taylor

The loss to the Commanders not only left the Bengals with a frustrating winless record so far this season, but it was also revealed after the game that the team will face a significant loss, with a key player set to miss the rest of the season.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, OT Trent Brown suffered a serious injury during the game and will need to undergo surgery. Rapoport confirmed the news through his X account @RapSheet (formerly Twitter).

“#Bengals OT Trent Brown, who was ruled out last night with a knee injury, will undergo surgery to repair his torn patellar tendon, sources say. His 2024 season is over, but Brown is expected to make a full recovery.”

Trent Brown #77 of the Cincinnati Bengals is carted off the field after a play against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cincinnati Bengals next matchups

vs Carolina Panthers, Week 4

vs Baltimore Ravens, Week 5

vs New York Giants, Week 6

vs Cleveland Browns, Week 7

vs Philadelphia Eagles, Week 8