NFL News: Trevor Lawrence issues strong warning to Doug Pederson's Jaguars amid bad start to season

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ tough 47-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season has set off alarm bells for the team that has Trevor Lawrence as its star, to the point that the quarterback came out to talk about the concerns that arise from the current situation.

The Jaguars‘ first two games were losses by less than a touchdown, but the tough loss to the Bills left them with an 0-3 record to start the season. Playoffs aspirations are fading, and criticism of Doug Pederson‘s team is starting to get loud.

“Nobody’s coming to save us,” Lawrence sternly warned NFL.com after the loss to Buffalo. “It’s one of those moments where we don’t have any momentum, it’s really hard to keep going,” the quarterback said, adding, “It seems like everybody takes turns making a bad play at the wrong time, including me.

“That’s the NFL. The quarterback has to play well every week to give us a chance to win. I don’t feel like I’ve done that consistently enough. So I put that responsibility on myself,” Lawrence completed. The 24-year-old finished the game against the Bills with 21 of 38 passes for 178 yards.

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to pass during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Trevor Lawrence’s poor performance

In the current campaign, Trevor Lawrence has failed to complete 60% of his passes in any of the first three games for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have lost in the last eight games in which the quarterback has started. Team’s rough patch puts spotlight on first overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft. Since November of last year, the Jags have only defeated the Carolina Panthers.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson’s statement

After the loss to the Bills, which dropped the Jaguars to 0-3, coach Doug Pederson was audible. “There has to be changes, whether it’s play design, personnel, everything. Let’s call it, and those are all things that I have to look at, we have to look at as a staff and make the adjustments,” Pederson said.