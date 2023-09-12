Following Aaron Rodgers‘ injury, which forced him out of the season opener against the Buffalo Bills with a torn Achilles tendon, there was speculation about the possibility of Tom Brady coming out of retirement to replace him.

The Jets must make a decision regarding Rodgers’ replacement if they want to remain as championship contenders, considering all the issues that Zach Wilson have shown. One of the players mentioned was Brady, who talked about this possibility earlier.

Brady retired after at the end of the 2022 season being 45 years old during his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His ability to perform at a high level wasn’t in discussion at he finished with 4,694 passing yards.

Brady Details He Is Not Unretiring

Rodgers’ season-ending injury after just a few plays in his first game left the Jets shocked. The speculation about who could potentially replace the quarterback was immediate, even with Colin Kaepernick offering himself to play.

However, the player that makes the most sense to at least call is Brady. The former Patriot has been subject of rumors regarding a potential comeback for a while, and this time wasn’t an exception. Brady took care of this topic during his podcast.

Brady stated: “I think the advice I gave different guys is if they’re looking at their careers. ‘Just make sure you leave it all out there.’ Because you never want to have one drop left and think, ‘Ah, everyone’s out there playing, and I’m sitting up here, and I still feel like I could do it.’ I don’t feel like that. I feel like I’m just super content with my decision and where I’m at in life.”

How Old Is Tom Brady?

Tom Brady is 46 years old.