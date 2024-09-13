Trending topics:
NFL News: Bill Belichick picks Week 1 game-winning pass as the 'Best Throw of the Year'

Bill Belichick, NFL’s most decorated head coach, picks best pass of 2024 season after just one week.

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks during a press conference after a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks during a press conference after a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

By Richard Tovar

Bill Belichick didn’t need more than a week of the 2024 NFL season to identify and declare the best pass by a quarterback. The accolade goes to C.J. Stroud, whose game-winning throw in Week 1 helped the Texans secure a victory over the Colts.

In a recent episode of Inside the NFL, Belichick praised Stroud’s final pass of the game against the Colts as the best throw of the year, referring to the entire 2024 season. While he acknowledged that more great throws might come throughout the year, he confidently placed Stroud’s pass at the top, regardless of what else might be thrown.

The pass in question, which Bill Belichick referred to, was thrown by C.J. Stroud during the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. With the Houston Texans leading 29-27 on a 3rd-and-11, Stroud delivered a risky throw along the sideline that was perfectly placed into the hands of Nico Collins.

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

