Bil Belichick put in the past the controversy with Tom Brady during the quarterback's induction to the Patriots' Hall of Fame.

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady won the Super Bowl six times together during an incredible run with the New England Patriots. Undoubtedly, one of the greatest dynasties of all time.

However, their relationship suffered a tremendous hit when the legendary head coach chose Jimmy Garoppolo as the quarterback of the future opening the door for Brady to leave.

Then, Tom Brady won another championship ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sparking a massive debate in the NFL about who was the biggest reason why the Patriots succeeded.

Bill Belichick shares emotional moment with Tom Brady

During Tom Brady’s induction ceremony to the Patriots’ Hall of Fame, Bill Belichick took another step toward total reconciliation with a very special message for the quarterback.

“Thank you for all that you’ve done for us. Thank you for all you’ve done for me and thank you for the example and model that you’ve been for all of us on a daily basis for 20 years. You’re unbelievable.”

Both hugged on stage and, at least for a moment, it seemed that everything was way behind in the past. Brady even acknowledged that. “It wasn’t me, it wasn’t you, it was us. Thank you for your tireless commitment to develop and push me to be my very best. Let me make this crystal clear. There is no coach in the world I would rather play for than Bill Belichick.”