Tom Brady has shocked the NFL. The legend wants to come out of retirement in order to chase another Super Bowl.

NFL News: Tom Brady confirms he is ready to come out of retirement

Last year, Tom Brady confirmed his second retirement from the NFL. Following a bittersweet 2023 season with the Buccaneers which ended in a lopsided 31-14 loss against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, the legend said goodbye.

“I’m retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. So, really thank you guys so much for supporting me.”

The story of Brady is amazing as the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft for the New England Patriots. After his college career with the Michigan Wolverines, the quarterback took over when Drew Bledsoe got injured. Then, Bill Belichick never doubted again and kept him as the starter.

The Patriots won the Super Bowl six times and became one of the greatest dynasties in the NFL. However, when Belichick thought Jimmy Garoppolo was a better option, Tom Brady signed with Tampa and conquered a seventh Lombardi trophy.

Will Tom Brady come out of retirement?

Tom Brady confirmed he will indeed come out of retirement if the right opportunity presents itself during the 2024 season. It all happened in an appearance on ‘DeepCut with VicBlends’.

“I’m not opposed to it. I don’t know if they’re gonna let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I don’t know. I’m always gonna be in good shape. I’m always gonna be able to throw the ball. So to come in for a little bit like MJ coming back? I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

Brady mentioned three possible teams in case the call arrives. The New England Patriots, the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Although Tom admitted the scenario in this case would be to replace an established quarterback, as it happened with Joe Flacco in Cleveland, he totally left the door open for a comeback. He might even be asked to be a starter.